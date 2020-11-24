Foundation supports 10 Farmington area groups with grant awards

The Farmington & Farmington Hills Foundation for Youth & Families (FFHFYF) recently awarded grants through its fall cycle, distributing a total of $15,000 to 10 local nonprofit organizations.

Even though the Foundation wasn’t able to hold its annual fundraiser due to the COVID-19 pandemic, event sponsors Mercedes-Benz Financial Services, Beaumont Health, Hubbell, Roth & Clark, Sellers Buick GMC, and Wright Beamer provided support that made these grants possible:

The Farmington Family YMCA, for scholarships, supplies, and support for the Farmington Y Learning Center

The Farmington Musicale, to support their student musician competition

Farmington Youth Assistance, for the Holiday Angels program

First AME Church, for the 2021 Juneteenth program

Heartfelt Harvest, for non-food pantry supplies

KickstART Farmington, to build art totes for their children’s community art program

Operation Common Good, to place non-perishable supplies in community Giving Boxes

Power Middle School Hackbytes Robotics, for components that allow them to participate in robotics competitions

West Oaks Civitan Club, for books for their literacy program

CARES of Farmington Hills also recently received another emergency grant award to supply their free food pantry.

To learn more about the Foundation, visit ffhfoundation.org.