Foundation grants support Farmington area nonprofits

Eight Farmington area nonprofits received spring grants from the Farmington & Farmington Hills Foundation for Youth & Families (FFHFYF).

All totaled, $10,500 went to:

CARES of Farmington Hills-offers support to area residents in need with a food pantry, Busch’s CARES Market, and other services on its Farmington Hills campus

Farmington Family YMCA-strengthens the foundation of community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility

Farmington Youth Assistance-provides short-term counseling/casework and referral services for Farmington Schools students.

kickstART Farmington-builds community through the arts and collaborates to develop a vibrant and diverse local arts scene

New Day Foundation for Families-helps families fighting cancer by offering financial and emotional resources

Sib4Sib-supports young people whose siblings struggle with mental health issues

Farmington PTA Council-represents over 4,000 members from 15 early childhood, elementary, upper elementary, middle and high school PTAs and PTSAs

Camp Casey-provides horseback riding programs to children with cancer, rare blood disorders, and other life-threatening illnesses

Administrator Liz Hood said all but New Day and Camp Casey had received grants in the past.

“We are so pleased to work with these organizations again this year, and we welcome the two new grant recipients,” she said. “All of these organizations provide much needed support for youth and families in Farmington and Farmington Hills.”

The next grant cycle closes on October 15. Programs and organizations that serve the Farmington and Farmington Hills areas may apply.

To learn more, visit ffhfoundation.org.