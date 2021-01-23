Foundation grant helps Civitan group distribute books

A $1,000 Farmington & Farmington Hills Foundation for Youth & Families (FFHFYF) grant helped the West Oaks Civitan Club provide books to Farmington area children despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Civitans partnered with the Society of Future Teachers at Madonna University to deliver books and blankets for 30 homeless Farmington Public Schools students, Members of the Madonna group sewed the blankets. Items were delivered to the FPS Equity for Education Department.

The club also teamed up with the Farmington Public Schools meal distribution program at East Middle School to provide the “Gift of Reading” on December 23. Families received grade level appropriate books, candy canes, and book marks in plastic bags.

Some parents used the books for holiday gifts, while other children received books at the event.

One little girl who came along with her parents asked, “You mean I get to keep this book forever? It’s my very own?” When told she could, she clapped her hands in excitement. A third-grade boy was excited to receive a Magic Tree House book, which he said was his favorite.

The Farmington & Farmington Hills Foundation for Youth & Families mission is still considering applications for emergency grants of up to $2,000 from critical needs organizations in the community facing increased demands due to the pandemic. Learn more at ffhfoundation.org/emergency-grants/dd.