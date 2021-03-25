Found! Bo the German Shepherd at home in South Lyon

A 70-pound German Shepherd lost after a Wednesday afternoon car accident in Farmington Hills is home with his family.

Nine-month-old Bo bolted after a multiple-vehicle crash at I-696 and Halsted Road. He was riding in a black pickup truck that rolled several times and landed in the northbound ravine by the freeway.

The man and woman in the truck, who live in South Lyon, were injured and taken to a local hospital. A City of Farmington Hills social media post, shared by more than 17,000 people, asked the public to help find Bo.

According to a follow-up post, a resident north of 12 Mile Road called police after finding a German Shepherd on her porch. When Officer Brian Harbaugh arrived, he tried to lure Bo out with chicken from his lunch, to no avail.

Harbaugh then contacted Bo’s owner, who was able to retrieve his pet.