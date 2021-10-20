Former resident chooses Farmington for new Beyond Juicery

When Lindsay Pustulka needed a location to open her first business, she knew right where to look.

The former Farmington resident found a home for Beyond Juicery + Eatery at 33317 Grand River in downtown Farmington. After months of preparation, she’ll open the doors on October 27.

“Deep down, when I was trying to find the location, I wanted something that was family focused and some place where I could be immersed in the community,” said Pustulka, a long-time Beyond Juicery + Eatery customer. “It’s nice to be somewhere I was familiar with.”

Founded in 2005, Beyond Juicery + Eatery offers a wide variety of made-to-order juices, smoothies, wraps, smoothie bowls and salads, with a commitment to fresh ingredients. Additional menu items include homemade salad dressings, hummus, salsa, and 100 percent USDA organic bottled juices and wellness shots.

Fan to store owner

Always a powerful advocate of the brand’s motto and approach to customer service, Pustulka knew becoming an owner of her own location would be the perfect fit.

“I’ve been a fan of Beyond Juicery + Eatery from the beginning and it was an easy decision to kick-start my entrepreneurial journey with a brand that I know so well,” she said. “I feel that healthy food is never going to out of style and love that Beyond provides innovative flavors and offerings that look as delicious as they taste. This, alongside the brand’s motto to ‘be the best part of someone’s day,’ are values that I’m excited to align myself with.”

Given Beyond’s strong presence in Oakland County, Pustulka believes locals will receive the Farmington restaurant well.

“Our team is looking forward to officially opening and celebrating with the city’s residents,” she said.

Meet the team Saturday

“Seeing longtime fans of the brand continue to express interest in becoming owners themselves is always exciting,” said Mijo Alanis, co-founder of Beyond Juicery + Eatery. “Lindsay embodies Beyond’s values seamlessly and we’re looking forward to seeing her open her own store within Farmington. Given our concept has an existing customer base in and around Farmington, this new location will no doubt see the same success as our others under Lindsay’s guidance.”

You can meet Pustulka and her crew in front of the store during downtown Farmington’s Trick-or-Treat event, 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, October 23.

Beyond Juicery + Eatery will host a smoothie social and ribbon cutting event on Thursday, October 28, 5-7 p.m. During a November 6 grand opening, free strawberry banana smoothies will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Reported by Joni Hubred