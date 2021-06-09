Former FPS teacher faces criminal sexual conduct charge

A former Farmington Public Schools (FPS) high school teacher faces charges of criminal sexual conduct, following allegations made by students in two other districts.

According to C & G News, the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office has charged 42-year-old Jason Debandt with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of distributing sexually explicit material to a minor. His next court appearance is June 11.

FPS placed Debandt on paid administrative leave in August 2020 after social media posts accused him of inappropriate conduct with female students in Clarenceville and Troy school districts. No local students had filed complaints.

On September 9, 2020, eight women came forward during a press conference to discuss the allegations and announce a civil lawsuit filed by Southfield-based Sommers, Schwartz P.C.

Attorney Lisa Esser-Weidenfeller said survivors were 13-16 years old when the incidents happened, and informed school officials about Debandt’s behavior. Their experiences ranged from inappropriate comments and touching, to explicit photos sent via SnapChat, and sexual assault.