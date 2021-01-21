Former Farmington mayor Sandy Brotherton dies at 98

Former Farmington mayor and state representative Wilbur V. “Sandy” Brotherton died on January 15. He was 98.

Brotherton’s political career began with 14 years of service on Farmington city council, including terms as mayor and mayor pro tem. A 1972 Farmington Enterprise & Observer article marking his move to the Oakland County Board of Commissioners described him as “Farmington’s affable mayor”.

“I hope as I move on to Oakland County, the record will show I have in small measure contributed to the growth, stability, and well being of the Farmington community,” he wrote in a resignation letter.

Brotherton also served the 64th District as State Representative from 1975 to 1988. He was an active member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Farmington, a member of Groves-Walker American Legion Post #346 and the Farmington VFW.

Born July 6, 1922, in Chicago, Brotherton attended Northwestern University. He was drafted into the Army Air Corps and served as a navigator during World War II.

Brotherton married Carolyn Yvonne O’Connell in 1948; she preceded him in death in 1989. In 1992, he married Marie Mutschall, and she preceded him in death in 2011.

Surviving are his son, William (Carolyn) Brotherton, and daughter, Karen Brotherton; grandchildren Allison and Benjamin; and sisters, Diana Castri, June Wilde, and Dorothy Strand. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Lois.

A public memorial service will take place on July 6, Brotherton’s 99th birthday. Details will be posted at a later date on the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home website.

Memorial tributes are suggested to Groves-Walker American Legion Post #346.