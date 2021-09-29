Flu shots, Acoustic Cafe and more for Farmington area seniors

October brings events and activities for adults 50 and older, through the Center for Active Adults in the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills:

Flu/COVID shots-October 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Oakland County Health Department would like clients to pre-register, but walk-ins are welcome. Schedule here: oakgov.com/health/Pages/register.aspx or call 800-848-5533,

Regular dose flu shots are $24. High dose for those 65 and older are $59. Medicare, Medicaid, most Blue Cross Blue Shield plans and Blue Care Network, and additional insurances accepted. Those without insurance can make cash payments and use a sliding scale if cost is a barrier. COVID Moderna, Pfizer and J&J will be available at no cost.

Please bring ID and insurance card.

Acoustic Coffee Café-October 12, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Sit back and relax to American standards, folk, blues, and jazz featuring Steve Gilbert on vocals and guitar. No charge to enjoy the music. Purchase beverages at the Conway Cafe.

Friday Film-October 15, 12-3 p.m.

This month’s Friday Film is “Midway”, the story of brave fighter pilots who engage the enemy in one of the most decisive battles of World War II. Fee: $5 residents, $7 nonresidents, includes lunch. Register by 11 a.m. on October 14; seating is limited. Call 248-473-1830 or visit the Costick Center front desk.

Carry Out Meals

Reserve your meal and learn more by calling 248-473-1830 at least one day in advance by 11 a.m. You can order all your meals for several days or the month in advance. Pick up only from 12-12:15 p.m. Find the menu posted on the city’s website.

Senior Swimming

No reservations necessary. You must purchase a punch card: 10 Visit Pass–$15.75 resident/$24.75 non-resident; 20 Visit Pass–$31.50/$49.50. Open Swim: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. and 2-3 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.; Water Exercise: Monday–Friday, 10-11 a.m.; Arthritis Exercise: Tuesday & Thursday, 2-3 p.m.

The Center also offers many fitness and dancing classes, clubs and support groups, computer classes and more. Find information and register online at fhgov.com/Activities/Programs/Adults-50-Better.aspx.