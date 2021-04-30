Five to interview for Farmington Schools superintendent

Farmington Public Schools trustees have chosen five candidates to interview for district superintendent.

The position opened with the November resignation of Dr. Robert Herrera. As part of his exit package, he agreed to serve as a consultant until June 30.

Dr. Bobbie Hayes Goodrum has served since January as interim superintendent.

The Board of Education will hold virtual interviews next week with these five candidates:

Wednesday, May 5

6 p.m. – Dr. Lawrence Rudolph, Assistant Superintendent of High Schools, Detroit Public Schools Community District

7 p.m. – Dr. Chris Delgado, Deputy Superintendent, Walled Lake Schools

8 p.m. – Dr. Kelly Coffin, Assistant Superintendent for Innovation & Strategic Initiatives, Farmington Public Schools

Thursday, May 6

6 p.m. – Dr. Stephen Bigelow, Superintendent, Bay City Public Schools

7 p.m. – Dr. Amy Kruppe, Superintendent, Hazel Park School District

Anyone can attend the meetings. Access the links at farmington.k12.mi.us/Page/2080.

Trustees expect to select finalists after the May 6 interviews and hold a second round of interviews May 11-13.