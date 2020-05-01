Fitness day goes virtual with Miss Oakland County Outstanding Teen

A day when children around Michigan typically exercise together goes virtual this year, with help from Miss Oakland County’s Outstanding Teen, Breckyn Bussey.

At the request of the Michigan Fitness Foundation (MFF) and the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness, Health and Sports, the 16-year-old from St. Jospeh will create one of several workout videos for All Children Exercise Simultaneously (ACES) Day, held on May 6.

Bussey with Sarah Belanger Yoga; Tammi Brummel-Fee, a physical education teacher at Grandville Public Schools and former Michigan Department of Education consultant; and Casey Akenberger, assistant strength and conditioning coach at Michigan State University, will all contribute videos.

Adventure Around Michigan, a creative game for families with a series of eight Michigan-themed activities, is also part of the project.

A competitive dancer with Fusion Center for Dance, a St. Joseph High School cheerleader and dance team member, and Girls On the Run Junior Coach, Bussey has been promoting her platform, Flippin’ For Fitness, for more than two years.

“My goal is to promote the importance of living a healthy lifestyle through regular physical activity and healthy eating,” she said. “After I learned that only one-quarter of children get the needed 60 minutes of physical activity every day, I knew that advocacy work was needed in this area.”

”We have all learned through COVID-19 just how important it is to make good choices to stay healthy to fight off illnesses,” she added. “I want to help kids throughout Michigan, and beyond, to learn how to live their best healthiest lives.”

Since 1989, millions of children from all over the world have exercised together to promote proper health and fitness habits through ACES, which was created by physical education teacher Len Saunders as a method of motivating children to exercise.

All resources will be posted at michiganfitness.org and the Virtual ACES Day Facebook event page. Tag photos or video on social media with @MichiganFitness @FarmBureauInsuranceMichigan @FlippinForFitness and #ACESDayMI2020.