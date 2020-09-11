Fish with your (grand)kids Sunday in Farmington Hills

Farmington Hills, Featured

There are still spots open for Kids Fishing Day, held on National Grandparents Day, Sunday, September 13, at Founders Fishing Pier in Founders Sports Park, 35500 W. 8 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills.

The Farmington Hills Nature Center is hosting this special event that offers children ages 5 to 18, along with grandparents, parents, family, and friends the opportunity to share the fun of catch and release fishing in the pond at Founders Park.

Each child will be provided with a fishing rod and reel, bait, and instructions. The program takes place entirely outdoors, so dress for the weather and bring a water bottle, sunglasses, and your favorite hat to protect you from the sun. There will be plenty of room to spread out and distance from other families.

Due to COVID-19, temperature checks and health screening questions will be required upon arrival. Participants need to wear a mask and/or stay six feet apart. Participants will be emailed prior to the program if there are any updates regarding precautions.

Children must be accompanied by an adult. The cost is $5 per child. Three separate sessions run 9-10 a.m.; 10:30-11:30 a.m.; and 12-1 p.m. Preregistration for each child is required; visit  recreg.fhgov.com.

