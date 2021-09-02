Fish with the kids (or grandkids) in Farmington Hills

Take your kids or grandkids fishing September 12, during Kids Fishing Day at the Fouders Fishing Pier, 35500 W. Eight Mile Road in Farmington Hills.

Hosted by the Farmington Hills Nature Center, this event offers children ages 5 to 18, and parents or grandparents, the experience of catch and release fishing. Three sessions run 9-10 a.m., 10:30-11:30 a.m., and 12-1 p.m.

The $5 fee includes fishing rod and reel, bait, and instructions. Participants should dress for the weather and bring a water bottle, hat, and sunglasses.

Register at https://recreg.fhgov.com or at the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Road.