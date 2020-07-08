Fish with the kids July 25 in Farmington Hills

The Farmington Area Optimists Club will host its annual Kids Fishing Day on Saturday, July 25, with modifications to keep families safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each child will be provided with a Fishing Activity Pack that includes a high quality rod and reel, stocked tackle box, informational activity packet, fun how-to video links, and live bait.

Curbside pickup of fishing supplies happens in the Nature Center parking lot on Saturday, 9-10:30 a.m. Families can then head out to any local fishing spot (a list of suggestions and a map will be provided) and enjoy a day of self-guided fishing fun. Supplies will be available only for those who pre-register, and the only pickup date is July 25.

Register in person at the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd. or at recreg.fhgov.com. You’ll find the Nature Center in Heritage Park, 24915 Farmington Rd. Call 248-477-1135 or write to asmith@fhgov.com for more information.