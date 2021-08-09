First Presbyterian of Farmington hosts opera singer

First Presbyterian Church of Farmington will host mezzo-soprano Antona Yost during its August 15, 10 a.m., worship service.

Yost grew up in Salt Lake City, where she discovered a passion for singing at the Madeleine Choir School. She earned a Bachelor of Music in Voice Performance from the University of Southern California and a Master of Music in Voice Performance from the University of Michigan.

In 2018, Yost made her professional operatic debut with Detroit-based Opera MODO, singing the role of Angelina in their innovative adaptation of Rossini’s “La Cenerentola”. Since then, the Ann Arbor resident has performed roles with opera companies in the upper Midwest and appeared as a soloist and ensemble member with groups such as Ann Arbor’s UMS and the Los Angeles Master Chorale.

COVID protocols are in place, with masking recommended. Find the church at 26165 Farmington Road in Farmington Hills. Learn more at farmington-pres.org.