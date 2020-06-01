First AME Juneteenth oratory contest open to juniors, seniors

Farmington area juniors and seniors are invited to compete in the First African Methodist Episcopal Church (First AME) Juneteenth Oratorical Contest.

The deadline for registration has been extended through the first week in June. Six scholarships will be awarded to contest winners from the metropolitan Detroit area.

Speeches must be at least 3 minutes and not over 5 minutes on any or all of these themes: Freedom, COVID-19 & African Americans, Life after Juneteenth.

To enter or learn more, visit forms.gle/3kM9E2bGxGKQkhTJ6.

The 2020 Juneteenth celebration hosted by First AME and the Beloved Community Initiative will be held online June 19-20, with story tellers, a virtual market, vendors, entertainment, and more. Register and find more information at eventbrite.com/e/juneteenth-celebration-2020-tickets-103472844062.