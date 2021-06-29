Fireworks, summer safety tips from Farmington Hills police

With residents allowed to set off consumer fireworks this week, the Farmington Hills Police Department offers this advice to help keep everyone safe:

Never allow young children to handle fireworks.

Older children should use fireworks only under close adult supervision.

Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear.

Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands.

Never light fireworks indoors.

Only use fireworks away from people, houses, and flammable materials.

Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting.

Never ignite devices in a container.

Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks.

Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding.

Keep a bucket of water nearby to extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire.

Sparklers are a lot more dangerous than most people think. Sparklers burn at about 2,000 degrees—hot enough to melt some metals. Sparklers can quickly ignite clothing,

and children have received severe burns from dropping sparklers on their feet.

The law

In Farmington and Farmington Hills, you can use fireworks from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. July 29 through July 4. It’s against the law to shoot off fireworks while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, while on public property, or if the Fire Chief implements a ban due to dry conditions (which doesn’t seem likely this year).

More summer safety tips

Hot weather can make vehicles a dangerous place. In just 10 minutes, temperatures inside can soar to over 100 degrees, and cracking the windows open has little effect. Farmington Hills Police Crime Prevention offers these 10 tips to keep kids safe:

Never leave children in a vehicle unsupervised, even if you are planning to walk away for just a moment. It’s easy to become distracted and let time get away from you. Use drive-through services that allow you to stay in your car with your child whenever possible. Open the back door and check the backseat every time you get out of your car, even if you think your child is not with you. Put an important item like a purse, wallet or cell phone in the backseat that will remind you to look before you leave. Communicate with other adults in the car when exiting a vehicle. Say out loud who has helped each child exit to make sure no one is left behind. Ensure children cannot get in vehicles on their own. Keep car keys out of children’s reach and always keep vehicles locked. Search nearby vehicles first if your child is missing, even if vehicles are locked. Teach children to honk the horn if they become stuck inside of a vehicle. Ask your child’s day care provider or school to call you immediately if your child is late. Practice extra caution when your daily schedule changes during a vacation or emergency.