Find FHPD Rocks in Farmington Hills parks

The Farmington Hills Police Department launched a community-wide scavenger hunt May 10, with painted rocks hidden in city parks.

Launched during National Police Week, FHPD ROCKS gets families outside and gives them a chance to meet officers at the police station. Anyone who finds a rock can exchange it for a goodie bag at Police Headquarters, 31655 W. 11 Mile Rd., then keep it or hide it again (in plain sight).

“We encourage kids to put the blinking safety lights from the goodie bags on their jackets or their bikes,” Assistant Police Chief Bonnie Unruh said in a press release.

If you find a rock, send a photo of yourself holding it to Public Information Coordinator Gillian Pines at gpines@fhgov.com for a post on the city Facebook page. If you post to your own page, include the name of the park where you found the FHPD rock.

“This is an additional way for the men and women of the Farmington Hills Police Department to connect with our community and citizens,” Police Chief Jeff King said. “FHPD ROCKS adds yet another opportunity to strengthen our Community Policing program while it brings families together to enjoy our City’s beautiful parks.”

You can find information about Farmington Hills parks on the city’s website.

For more information, call 248-871-2610.