Find Care by Design at the Farmington Farmers Market

Farmington-based Care By Design Market is now a corporate sponsor for the Farmington Farmers Market, which has won WDIV-TV’s “Vote 4 the Best” contest for the last four consecutive years.

Maxine Stange, Community Outreach Coordinator said the company is also “proud and excited to be active vendors this year.”

“We are proud to be seed to sale in Michigan, so what better way to spread awareness than at the Farmington Farmers’ Market,” she said. “We participated in a few of the markets last year, but this year we will be there at least twice every month for the entire season long.”

Care By Design Market has also become an active vendor at the Sault Ste. Marie Farmers Market, ensuring that the business will spread Cannabinoid awareness and education in the Upper Peninsula.

Besides a full lineup of products–Lifeline Blend Tinctures, Topicals, CBD gummies, and Delta 8 products–Care By Design Market also carries house-brewed kombucha.

“However, for us, it really is more about getting into the community to help spread education on using Cannabinoids as a health and wellness option,” Stange said.