Find a Farmington area COVID-19 testing site

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is launching new partnerships with Walgreens and the Michigan Primary Care Association to offer 77 new, free COVID-19 test sites statewide.

You can find nearby testing sites by entering your ZIP code in the state’s COVID-19 testing locator. The search includes optional filters for no-cost tests, testing people who have no symptoms, testing without a doctor’s order, and testing uninsured.

Testing at Walgreens’ sites is available by appointment only and is provided through pharmacy drive-thru lanes. When patients arrive, pharmacy staff walk them through a self-administration of a COVID-19 test. To learn more and find a site, visit walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing. As of Monday, the map included the 27750 Grand River, Farmington Hills location.

“As we are seeing rising cases and hospitalizations across the state, it is so critical that everyone who needs a test, gets a test,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health, said in a a press release. “This includes anyone who is sick or has been close to anyone who has been sick.”

The Michigan Primary Care Association represents federally qualified health centers (FQHCs). FQHCs already offer low-cost COVID-19 testing, and the new partnership would eliminate costs at 47 locations. FQHCs typically serve low-income or socially vulnerable areas.

Learn more at michigan.gov/coronavirus and cdc.gov/coronavirus.