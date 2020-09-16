Final Samurai plan includes park space next to Krazy Krab

Farmington planning commissioners on Monday moved forward plans that will bring a small “pocket park” to downtown Farmington.

The privately owned space will eventually become a building pad for the second phase of the Samurai Steakhouse Planned Unit Development (PUD) on Grand River east of Grove Street. Since its initial approval, owner Xie Zheng LLC has scaled back and delayed a proposed 4-story building next to Krazy Krab (former Samurai Sushi) and instead will build a 996-square-foot expansion to the existing structure.

Economic and Community Development Director Kevin Christiansen said the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) Design Committee recommended some revisions to plans presented in July, including changes to landscaping and materials.

Architect ​Salvatore D’Aleo said the plan essentially remains the same, except for the future building pad.

“The intent is for it to look finished and landscaped, and potentially a community space, a park-like setting,” he said.

Commissioner Geof Perrot noted that the public would likely assume that a park space on Grand River would be city-owned. He asked what assurances the city has that the area will be well maintained.

Christiansen said that, as with any property, the owner would have to comply with city maintenance standards, or face code enforcement action. He said attorneys for the city and property owner would adjust the PUD agreement to account for public use of the private property.

Unanimous approval of the plan was contingent upon changes recommended by the Design Committee, along with screen fencing in the back, delineation of a potential crosswalk on Grand River, and appropriate upkeep and a trash receptacle for the public space.

To view the full meeting, visit farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes/Planning/2020.aspx.