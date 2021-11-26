FFH Foundation grants go to eight local groups

The Farmington & Farmington Hills Foundation for Youth & Families (FFHFYF) awarded fall cycle grants to the following programs and organizations:

CARES In Farmington Hills, towards handicap accessible ramps and doorways for the Navigation Center in the former convent building.

Farmington Youth Assistance, for their “Holiday Angels” program.

Farmington Family YMCA, towards the funding of Social Emotional Learning Support kits for the Farmington Public Schools before and after-school program.

The Farmington Musicale, for their annual student musician awards competition

Youth United, for various projects in 2022 to enhance the CARES in Farmington Hills campus

New Day Foundation for Families, for the financial support of families in the FFH community who are experiencing financial insecurity because of a cancer diagnosis

Farmington Community Library, for their storybook pathway project in downtown Farmington

Operation Common Good, for the provision of warm clothing to enable all Farmington Public School to take part in outdoor recess over the winter months

“We are so excited to be making these grants awards,” said Liz Hood, FFHFYF Administrator. “We are so very grateful to all our donors and corporate sponsors who enable us to continue enriching the lives of youth and families in our community.”

Learn more at ffhfoundation.org.

Reported by Farmington Voice