Few changes for Farmington area 4th of July weekend

Because the 4th of July falls on a Saturday this year – and because of COVID-19 – Farmington area residents won’t notice many changes during the holiday weekend.

Farmington Community Library buildings, for example, remain closed due to the pandemic, as does Farmington City Hall. Farmington Hills City Hall and Public Works buildings have reopened, but are typically closed on Saturdays.

Here’s what else you should know about the holiday:

Trash and recycling

Trash, yard waste, and recycling will be collected as usual during the week in Farmington and Farmington Hills.

Farmington Farmers Market

The Market in downtown Farmington will be open 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit farmingtonfarmersmarket.com

Government

U.S. post offices in downtown Farmington and 32455 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills won’t have Saturday hours, and there will be no mail delivery on Saturday. You can still purchase postage, mail letters and packages by using the Automated Postal Centers at both post office locations.

Fireworks

Residents can legally shoot consumer fireworks, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 11:45 p.m., starting June 29 and through July 4.