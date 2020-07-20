Festival, bank plans on Farmington city council agenda

Farmington city council members on Monday will hold a public hearing on plans to redevelop an iconic downtown property and will talk about how to revive an iconic summer event.

Their evening begins at 6 p.m., with interviews scheduled for open Board of Review and Farmington Community Library Board of Trustees positions. During the 7 p.m. regular meeting, officials will hold a hearing on a Brownfield Redevelopment Plan that will allow the use of Tax Increment Financing (TIF) dollars for redevelopment of the former Farmington State Savings Bank (Village Mall) property at Farmington Road and Grand River.

Farmington Hills-based GLP Financial Group purchased the property in January and plans to relocate its headquarters there. The company has already begun clearing out some vacant storefronts that will become office space.

According to Brownfield Development Authority (BDA) draft meeting minutes, GLP could be reimbursed up to $399,430 for eligible costs that include demolition and lead and asbestos survey and abatement. The Downtown Development Authority (DDA) would transfer 85 percent of the captured increase in taxes generated by property improvements to reimburse the BDA.

Council members will also talk about creating a non-profit board to own and manage the Farmington Founders Festival, after the Greater Farmington Area Chamber announced it will no longer host the event.

In a memo, City Manager David Murphy said while the event has typically been held within Farmington city limits, neither the city nor the Downtown Development Authority has the capacity to run it.

“The creation of a not-for-profit corporation would ensure the continuation and longevity of the

Festival,” he wrote. “A Festival Corporation would establish the vision and goal of the Festival and would provide consistency in its production. It would also have the capacity to secure necessary sponsorship and donations.”

Other items on the agenda include:

an agreement with Salem United Church of Christ that would create more than 50 new public parking spots on Oakland Street;

purchase of playground equipment for Flanders Park;

a slew of change orders and construction estimates on city projects;

discussion of the city’s special events policy; and

an update on speeding research in the Floral Park subdivision

Learn how you can view and participate in the meeting on the city’s website: farmgov.com/Latest-News/Notice-of-Electronic-Meeting-July-20,-2020.aspx

The agenda and supporting materials are available here: farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes.aspx