Farmington’s Warner Mansion hosts COVID-safe opening

The Governor Warner Mansion, 33805 Grand River in Farmington, will launch its 2021 season with a COVID-safe open house on April 25.

Displays in the two front windows will showcase volunteers dressed in Victorian garb and items from inside the former home of Governor Fred M. Warner. Director Mary-Jeanne Shore said many of the items have not seen the light of day for some time.

Visitors can also ask questions of docents on the front porch during the event, open from 1-3:30 p.m.

Learn more here: facebook.com/governor.mansion.