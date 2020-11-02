Farmington’s scariest neighborhood wins BOOtification award

Farmington residents on Vicary Lane in the Chatham Hills subdivision took top honors in the city’s first BOOtification Awards contest, hosted by the Beautification Committee.

Last month, committee members invited residents to enter by decorating for Halloween. They toured the city last week to determine the winners in categories such as Most Elaborate, Scariest, Cutest, Theme-Fall Beauty, Theme-Ravens, Horror House, and Orange & Black.

Judging was “hard, but really fun,” committee chair Sarah Davies said. “There were some that it was really hard to pick between.”

Each committee member toured one of the city’s voting precincts, going out during the day and night.

“There were lots of skeletons, lots of fun themes and different elements to the decor,” committee member Gayathri Ilango said. “We were really excited to see people send a lot of entries to the city offices.”

Prize baskets delivered over the weekend included gift cards to Farmington businesses and a certificate. Ilango said the event went so well, committee members hope to expand the program in time for the Christmas holiday season.

“We want to reach out to different community members of all age groups, and engage people with different ideas,” she said.