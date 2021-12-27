Farmington’s mayor Bowman looks ahead to 2022

We asked Farmington Mayor Sara Bowman about what’s ahead in 2022 for three of the city’s biggest projects. Here’s what she had to say:

Maxfield Training Center

After purchasing the property on Thomas Street in 2020, city officials in March chose Robertson Brothers Homes to build 59 townhomes on the 3-acre site. A purchase agreement was signed in August, and Bowman understands people now want to see some action.

“Sadly, you know, that’s just not how reality works,” she said. “We’re still in the due diligence process. We have not closed the sale yet.”

While officials had hoped to see plans in February, the company has received a four-month extension to study the hill on the north side of the property. Even after that’s done and the Planned Unit Development proposal goes before the city’s Planning Commission, Bowman said, “a lot of work needs to be done on that property before it becomes shovel-ready.”

“I think that’s the frustration that I’ve heard is, why is that building still there?,” she added. “When I speak to people, I try to equate it to, you know, a project in their home… try to equate that to a giant building on a giant piece of property.”

Bowman said she completely understands residents’ frustration over the lack of visible progress.

“Of course I do. I’m tired of looking at that building,” she sad. “But you know, the wheels, they turn, right?”

Farmington Road

The news is better for another long-awaited project: the Farmington Road streetscape. Officials placed plans for the north-south downtown corridor on hold because of the 2008 recession.

At this point, Bowman said, final easement agreements have been settled and the big, orange cones should show up during the 2022 construction season–most likely in April.

“Council prioritized it as a capital Improvement project… so it really has just been those final details over the last year,” she said. “There does not seem to be anything holding us back from breaking ground this spring.”

Bowman said the Grand River streetscape is “a perfect base line for what happens when you provide better parking, better sidewalks, better lighting, and better landscaping” for the downtown.

“I mean, look what has popped up on Grand River just between Orchard Street and Farmington Road,” she said. “In the years since that’s come up, you’ve got (Farmington Brewing Company), Brown Dog (Creamery), you’ve got the Basement Burger Bar, One Up Arcade… you create the backdrop, then everything else falls into place.”

There’s also no telling who is out there waiting to invest after the outdoor seating, landscaping, and other improvements are in place, Bowman added. “I think we’ve seen when it comes to creating the opportunity just how amazing the reaction is.”

Governor Warner Mansion

One of the city’s toughest challenges lies in determining the fate of its Governor Warner Mansion. The house museum, once the home of three-term Michigan governor Fred M. Warner, needs extensive repairs, at an estimated cost of $650,000.

“The council has prioritized taking a look at that building and figuring out the best use and the best way to allocate our funds toward it,” Bowman said. “Last fall we brought in OHM, who conducted a public survey to find out how do people feel about it, how do they use it, how do they see it, what would they like to see done.”

Officials expect to review the survey results in early January. When they know how people see the Mansion fitting in, Bowman said, they’ll have a better idea of which direction to take.

“Right now, we’re still in the information-gathering stage,” she said. “It really becomes a question of how we prioritize it, and that will come from, really, the citizens.”

