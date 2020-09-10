Farmington’s Governor Warner Mansion hosts fall events

Farmington’s Governor Warner Mansion has planned several fall events that will raise funds for mansion repairs:

Scandals – The Great Farmington Bank Robbery Sunday, September 13, 1:30 p.m. Speaker is Kathy Bilger, historian and board member of the Friends of the Governor Warner Mansion.

Harmony Town Barbershop Chorus/Ice Cream Social Sunday, September 20, 2-4 p.m. Prepackaged ice cream will be available for a donation.

Details about Magical History Walking/Bicycle Tour & Ice Cream Social Sunday, September 27, 2-4 p.m. Brian Golden speak about the Magical History Walking/Bicycle Tour. You will learn about the fine points of the tour and how to use mobile technology to access the tour at your leisure.

Walking Tour of Farmington Sunday, October 11, 2-4 p.m. Brian Golden will conduct a walking tour of downtown Farmington. Tour starts/ends at the mansion.

Cemetery Walk of Quaker Cemetery Sunday, October 24, 2-4 p.m. Tour starts/ends at the cemetery, which is located at Gill Road and Cortland Street in Farmington.

Plans are also in the works for additional Sunday events and an October 17 Ghost Night.

The home of Michigan’s only three-term governor Fred M. Warner remains closed for tours due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and all events will be held on the Mansion grounds at 33805 Grand River. Admission is a donation by cash, or a check made out to Friends of the Governor Warner Mansion.

Participants must wear masks, bring their own chairs, and practice social distancing.

To learn more, follow the Governor Warner Mansion on Facebook.