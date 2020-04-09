Farmington YMCA provides drive-up meals for kids

The Farmington Family YMCA is providing free drive-up, grab-and-go meals for kids on Mondays and Fridays, April 10, 13, and 17.

Families with children who are 18 and under, or 26 and under with special needs, may participate.

Meals include fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and milk, with one bundle (four breakfasts and four lunches with milk) per child provided for each visit. Children need not be present. Adjustments may be made as a result of availability and demand.

Pick up meals from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 28100 Farmington Rd., Farmington Hills. Learn more at ymcadetroit.org.