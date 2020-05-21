Farmington Y child care re-opens, with precautions

The Farmington Family YMCA’s child care program for children age 3-12 will reopen on Wednesday, May 27.

“We’re excited to be able to provide a safe, educational and fun environment for children while their families work,” said Sue Smith, Vice President of Operations:Programs.

Located at 28100 Farmington Road, the Farmington Y’s hours will be 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Children must be potty-trained.

The Y will enact a number of safety protocols that include limited pick-up and drop-off times, daily health screenings, groups limited to a 1:9 ratio, restricting items brought from home, staff training, use of masks, and extensive cleaning.

“Keeping children safe will be our number one priority,” Smith said.

Meals will be provided at no additional cost; families may also provide a brown-bag, non-perishable lunch from home.

Space is limited; for more information and enrollment information, visit ymcadetroit.org/ymca-of-metropolitan-detroit-reopens-childcare-at-the-farmington-family-ymca/