Farmington voters return incumbents in close race

Farmington voters returned two incumbents by large margins during Tuesday’s election and seated a candidate running for the first time.
Maria Taylor and Steven Schneemann both won four-year terms as the top two vote-getters. Finishing in third place for the two-year term was Johnna Balk, who edged out appointee David DeLind by just one vote.
Overall voter turnout was around 30 percent, with Precinct 1 recording the highest number of voters at 43 percent.
Taylor, Balk, and DeLind ran together, endorsing and promoting each other while door knocking and in their on- and off-line marketing materials. The three candidates drew criticism from Mayor Sara Bowman for accepting Political Action Committee (PAC) campaign contributions and from some former elected officials for running as a slate.
Here’s a look at each candidate’s vote total:
- Johnna Balk – 972
- David Delind – 971
- Jacob Nelson – 446
- Geof Perrot – 848
- Steven Schneemann – 1,134
- Maria Taylor – 1,279
- Cathi Waun – 844
You can view complete election results, including your precinct’s numbers, on Oakland County’s website.