Farmington voters return incumbents in close race

Farmington voters returned two incumbents by large margins during Tuesday’s election and seated a candidate running for the first time.

Maria Taylor and Steven Schneemann both won four-year terms as the top two vote-getters. Finishing in third place for the two-year term was Johnna Balk, who edged out appointee David DeLind by just one vote.

Overall voter turnout was around 30 percent, with Precinct 1 recording the highest number of voters at 43 percent.

Taylor, Balk, and DeLind ran together, endorsing and promoting each other while door knocking and in their on- and off-line marketing materials. The three candidates drew criticism from Mayor Sara Bowman for accepting Political Action Committee (PAC) campaign contributions and from some former elected officials for running as a slate.

Here’s a look at each candidate’s vote total:

Johnna Balk – 972

David Delind – 971

Jacob Nelson – 446

Geof Perrot – 848

Steven Schneemann – 1,134

Maria Taylor – 1,279

Cathi Waun – 844

You can view complete election results, including your precinct’s numbers, on Oakland County’s website.

Reported by Joni Hubred