Farmington Voices: June events build ‘Beloved Community’

In this edition of the Farmington Voices podcast, listen as Rev. Dr. Patricia Coleman-Burns, Cheryl Willette, James Murray, and Britney Faulkner McGee discuss a Juneteenth celebration and other events co-hosted by First AME (African Methodist Episcopal) Church and the Beloved Community Initiative (BCI).

Rev. Dr. Coleman-Burns pastors the First AME Church, and Willette represents BCI, a dialogue group where people of diverse races and cultures, beliefs and backgrounds come together each month to listen, learn, and share. Murray and Faulkner-McGee co-chair the Juneteenth event.



Part 1: Rev. Dr. Coleman-Burns and Willette talk about BCI and its connection with First AME Church.



Part 2: Murray and Faulkner-McGee explain Juneteenth and what people will experience during the virtual weekend event. Register here: Juneteenth Celebration 2020



Part 3: Rev. Dr. Coleman-Burns and Willette talk about two upcoming events, Anti-Asian Discrimination in the Age of COVID19 & Racial Violence (register at Eventbrite) and Road to Tyranny; Unless We Get Out The Vote!! (register at Eventbrite).