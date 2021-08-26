Farmington Voices: David Delind, Farmington city council

The Farmington Voices: 2021 Elections podcast offers candidates for city offices in Farmington and Farmington Hills an opportunity to provide information about themselves and their candidacy. Local candidates running on November 2, 2021, can schedule an interview by writing to joni@farmingtonvoice.com.

Transcript

Speaker 1

David Delind is a candidate for Farmington City Council. Dave, thanks for taking a few minutes today to, to share some information with voters. So let’s start with a little bit about how long have you lived in Farmington, your community involvement, that sort of thing.

Speaker 2

Thank you, Joni, I’m glad to be here with you. My wife and I moved to Farmington about six years ago. We’re both originally from the Lansing area, but moved to southeast Michigan for, for both of our jobs. We made a conscious decision to move to Farmington because it was a diverse, family-friendly city with a long history of community engagement. Currently. I work in management for a utility and Amber’s a director of a non-partisan news publication, and our lovely daughter Hannah just turned three and keeps us on our toes.

Speaker 1

I’ll bet.

Speaker 2

Yeah. It’s a new adventure every day. Just when you think something’s kid-proofed you find out it’s just adult- proofed. Within Farmington, I was volunteering on the Board of Review prior to city council. And then from the community we came from, I was on planning commission and served as well on the, the DDA. In my role right now through my job, I’m an executive director of the Statewide MISS DIG 811 damage prevention board and have volunteered across the wide, excuse me, a wide array of different nonprofit boards in my past.

Speaker 2

Okay, and you were appointed to council, correct?

Speaker 1

I was.

Speaker 2

Why did you decide to run for the full term?

Speaker 1

I’ve served a year-and-a-half, and it’s been a bit of an odd term for me. One of my first meetings, I actually voted to physically close down City Hall, not the services, just the building itself, due to the pandemic. I’m really proud of the decisions that city leadership made that helped Farmington navigate covid and maintaining services while keeping the city employees safe. I truly believe that public service is an extremely important part of having an engaged and vibrant community, and I want to show my daughter what it means to be part of a community and give back as she grows up.

Speaker 1

Okay. What do you what do you see as the city’s biggest challenge and what solutions will you propose if you’re elected?

Speaker 2

That is a great question. So by trade, I’m an engineer, in my heart of hearts, and I view challenges as opportunities. I think that there is some great opportunities to invest in infrastructure here, especially roads, water and sewer. Having great infrastructure is near and dear to my heart, and I think that anybody can see that the increasing severity of the weather makes this all the more important specifically and especially with the flooding that we’ve been seeing in some of the neighborhoods. We need to make a plan to tackle this. The aging water system, the aging sewer system will be a priority for me next term. I’m working right now on creating a comprehensive infrastructure plan that would cover both run off for gray infrastructure, like piping water and potentially looking at green infrastructure as well. And what I mean by green infrastructure, I’m talking retention ponds, drainage ditches in median areas to slow the off-pouring of water. Additionally, I want to keep the forward movement behind the positive changes in our downtown, like The Syndicate social district, the outdoor seating, and the temporary structures. I voted for all these to help the small businesses through the pandemic, and I think it’s added so much to our downtown’s vibrancy. It’s one of the things that I’ll be looking to keep even when the pandemic’s over. I don’t know if you’ve gotten to enjoy the Syndicate, but I certainly enjoy it.

Speaker 1

Oh, absolutely. Absolutely. That was a great addition to our downtown. And I know I’ve heard from businesses that they really appreciate it, too, the ones that are participating. Okay, how would Farmington be better by the end of your term if you’re elected? What do you expect to contribute during that time?

Speaker 2

Yeah, first and foremost, I love my city. I moved to Farmington because of what it is. It’s a small town. It’s a safe town, a downtown, and, for us, a family-focused community, and that’s what makes Farmington unique. And I believe that these are the characteristics that we need to strengthen as a community, as our city grows and develops. There are several projects that I voted for which I want to see through to completion. The Farmington streetscape improvements on the horizon in 2022, which will do a lot to boost our downtown walkability. And also the brownstone houses I voted for will be going into the Maxfield Training Center redevelopment. They’ll be under construction during my term, if I’m re-elected. For both of these projects, I plan to leverage my background in Engineering Management and use the responsible budgeting to see them through to success.

Speaker 1

Is there anything that you wanted to add that, uh, that we haven’t talked about or about your candidacy?

Speaker 2

Absolutely. So most of all, I believe that council should be a reflection of what the community wants, so I’m out knocking doors alongside council member Maria Taylor, who is also running for re-election, and Johnna Balk, who’s running for the first time. The three of us are working together. We’re knocking doors and getting feedback to the Farmington residents on what they want to see from the city and specifically our race. And Joni, speaking of races, just going to ask you, what do you think sprinters eat before a race?

Speaker 1

Sprinters?

Speaker 2

Yeah, like the runners.

Speaker 1

I honestly have no idea.

Speaker 2

Nothing. They fast. Sorry, sorry about that. My, my daughter is–

Speaker 1

She’s only three and you’re already into the Dad jokes?

Speaker 2

She’s too young to find me embarrassing. I always take a moment for practice cuz she’s going to get there soon enough.

Speaker 1

Okay. All right. Well, that, that is a good, that’s a good practice Dad joke. I’d advise you to work a little on your technique, but you know, you’ve got plenty of time. So David, how can people get in touch with you and find out more about your campaign and what you stand for?

Speaker 2

Absolutely. So I have a Facebook page, which is Delind for Farmington. I’m sorry, Retain David Delind for Farmington City Council. And then I have a website which is Delind for Farmington dot com. (Editor’s note: The website address is delind4council.com)

Speaker 1

Is that… I was going to say, is that four, the number?

Speaker 2

Yeah, it’s four, the number. Or if anybody has specific concerns and wants to reach out, they can always reach me on my cell phone at 734-945-6488. Always happy to talk, always happy to listen.

Speaker 1

All right. Well, thanks again for taking a little time today. David. I really appreciate it.

Speaker 2

Thank you so much, Joni.