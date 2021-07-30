Farmington Voices: Corn roast returns to Farmington Farmers Market

In this episode of our Farmington Voice podcast, Farmington Farmers & Artisans Market manager Walt Gajewski talks about the market season so far, the return of the Elks Corn Roast, and the market’s fifth WDIV-TV “Best of Detroit” title.
News from the heart of our community
In this episode of our Farmington Voice podcast, Farmington Farmers & Artisans Market manager Walt Gajewski talks about the market season so far, the return of the Elks Corn Roast, and the market’s fifth WDIV-TV “Best of Detroit” title.