Farmington Voice receives $25K Facebook COVID grant

Farmington Voice is among more than 200 news organizations across the country receiving nearly $16 million in grants from the Facebook Journalism Project’s relief fund for local news.

More than 2,000 news organizations applied for this round of grants, which is part of Facebook’s $100 million global investment in news. Applications came from newsrooms across every state in the US, all US territories and Washington, D.C.

Participants in the selection process included the Local Media Association and Lenfest Institute for Journalism, with significant contributions from the Institute for Nonprofit News (INN), Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Local Media Consortium and the National Association of Broadcasters.

Read the full announcement here: facebook.com/journalismproject/programs/grants/coronavirus-local-news-relief-fund-recipients

Founded in 2014 by Farmington resident Joni Hubred, Farmington Voice will receive $25,000 to fund in-depth COVID-19 reporting, an expansion of the Farmington Voices and Downtown Lowdown podcasts, reader engagement, local business resources, and more.

“I am deeply grateful for Facebook’s support and proud to be in the company of so many independent and family-owned news organizations, which make up the majority of grant recipients,” Hubred said. “But I am even more grateful for the community support that inspired this grant application. Together, we truly are #F2HStrong.”