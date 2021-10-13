Farmington Voice election-related letters deadline

Farmington Voice will accept all 2021 election-related letters until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 26.

Candidates will have until 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, to respond to letters submitted October 25 or 26 that raise new issues. We will publish no election letters after Friday, October 29.

Here’s how you can share your opinion:

Submit your letter via this form or to joni@farmingtonvoice.com.

While we don’t set a limit, we strongly suggest submissions of no more than 800 words.

Submissions must include your name, address, and phone number. We will publish your city, but not your street address or phone number.

Farmington Voice reserves the right to reject any letter for any reason, and we are especially vigilant regarding foul language, name calling, libelous statements, or demonstrably false information presented as fact.

Pro tip: Include links to your sources of information.

Reported by Joni Hubred