Farmington Voice 2021 watchlist: Maxfield Training Center

Farmington city officials may choose a developer next year for the long-vacant Maxfield Training Center, formerly owned by Farmington Public Schools.

This is one of 2020’s cliffhangers, stories that promise major developments in the coming year.

The city first asked to purchase the property in April 2019, after a private development firm backed out. AC Acquisitions’ final proposal for 115 rental units drew heavy criticism from residents.

Council members finalized the purchase in May of this year. The transaction that took months to complete ended with the sale price dropping from $750,000 to $690,000. The difference reflects splitting the cost of fixing $120,000 in environmental issues.

In September, consultants worked with officials and city staff on a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) that asked interested developers to describe how they would bring housing to the 3-acre property on Thomas Street. Four firms responded; council members decided last week to move forward with three.

City staff and consultants are meeting with PVL Farmington and River Caddis Development, both proposing market-rate rental units, and Robertson Brothers Homes, which would bring owner-occupied townhomes to the site. They will likely update council members sometime in January.

Review the RFQ submissions: