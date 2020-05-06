Farmington United Hockey alum hired to coach

Farmington Public Schools has hired a former Farmington United Hockey player as the team’s head coach.

Grant Newton played from 2010-2014 and served as team captain his senior year, when team brought home its first state championship. After graduation, he moved on to play at Michigan State University (MSU). Each summer, Newton returned home to coach the local summer program and after he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Marketing, he joined the Farmington United Hockey staff as an assistant coach.

While the team is not able to meet in person due to COVID-19 concerns, Newton will start immediately and provide off-season training opportunities.

“My goal as Head Coach for Farmington United Hockey is to lead the program back to prominence in the state,” he said. “We want to win championships and hang banners in the Farmington Hills Ice Arena. I am looking forward to getting the entire community to rally around the team.”

Newton plans to accomplish that goal by creating a feeder system. He believes that the area is not lacking skilled hockey players and intends to incorporating his knowledge of digital marketing and content creation, with his abilities as a coach, to raise awareness.

“Grant demonstrated enthusiasm for not only the game of hockey but also for building our student-athletes into successful adults,” said Farmington Public Schools Athletic Director Jonathan Manier. “In his interview, Grant made the connection between the struggles of athletics and the ability to be resilient in the ‘real’ world. We’re looking forward to a dynamic program!”