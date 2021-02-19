Farmington trustees to consider in-person meeting resolution

Now that Farmington Schools students have an in-person learning option, elected officials believe it’s time to return to in-person meetings.

Trustees will on Tuesday consider a resolution asking the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to lift restrictions that require remote board meetings through March 29. They’ve been meeting via WebEx since March of 2020.

The resolution notes that the state has strongly encouraged districts to offer in-person learning by March 1. Also, “members of school boards are the only individuals within their school districts who are not permitted to meet in person.”

Other items on the 6 p.m. meeting agenda include:

Parent Teacher Association, Farmington African American Parents Network, Diversity Equity and Inclusion, technology bond, and academic performance updates

bid awards for district-wide ventilators, work at East Middle School, and athletic field fiber installation

discussion of a bid for new athletic field sound systems

new Career and Technical Education courses

reconfirmation of the district’s COVID-19 learning plan

The meeting will be cablecast on TV-10 (Spectrum cable channel 210) and live-streamed on youtube.com.

To participate in public comment, fill out a request form at farmington.k12.mi.us/Page/2080 by 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting. The meeting agenda and supporting materials are posted at meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1087