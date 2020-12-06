UPDATE: Farmington trustees appoint, talk contracts Dec. 9

Farmington Public Schools trustees will on December 9 appoint new board members and hold a closed meeting to discuss contract negotiations.

Trustees Pam Green and Terry Johnson resigned on November 16. Johnson, who chose not to seek re-election, had 45 days left in his term. Green’s term expires in 2022.

During a November 24 board meeting, remaining trustees talked about appointing two of the three women who won seats in the November 3 election to fill the vacancies. Cheryl Blau and Mable Fox will start 6-year terms and Claudia Heinrich will start a 2-year term in January.

If officials appoint from that group, the two would serve through the board’s first meeting in January. Green’s seat opens up again once the new trustees begin serving their full terms.

The district is accepting applications through January 3, 2021 for Green’s full term.

According to the agenda, trustees will move into closed session after the appointments, then return to open session, but only to adjourn. No further action will be taken.

The 6 p.m. meeting will be held electronically. Links for viewing and participating in public comment are posted on the district’s website.

View the agenda here: meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1087.

Editor’s note: Information about the appointments was not included in the original version of this post.