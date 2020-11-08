Farmington trustees look at student performance

During their November 10 meeting, Farmington Public Schools trustees will review a dashboard that shows academic performance as measured by NWEA (Northwest Evaluation Association) testing completed this fall.

More than 90 percent of kindergarten students are considered at low or no risk in letter names and sounds, breaking words down to their sounds (Phoneme Segmenting), and math.

Fewer than two-thirds of students tested in grades 1-2 and 6-9 met projected year-over-year growth in math and reading. The report also shows 80.5 percent of middle school students and 74.5 percent of high school students have earned passing grades (A, B, or C).

Other reports include the results of surveys asking teachers and students about their comfort levels with the Canvas Learning Management System, and asking students how they’re doing with remote learning. Trustees will also hear strategic plan and Return to School Mitigation Plan updates.

The board meeting will be held on the WebEx platform, and the meeting will be cablecast on TV-10 (Spectrum cable channel 210) and live-streamed at farmington.vod.castus.tv/vod.

To participate in public comment, fill out a request form (farmington.k12.mi.us/Page/2080) by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, and a link will be sent so you can join the meeting.

The meeting agendas and supporting materials are posted at meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1087