Farmington trustees choose superintendent finalists

Farmington Public Schools trustees will interview three metro Detroit administrators next week in their search for a new district superintendent.

Finalists include:

Dr. Chris Delgado, Deputy Superintendent, Walled Lake Schools

Dr. Amy Kruppe, Superintendent, Hazel Park School District

Dr. Lawrence Rudolph, Assistant Superintendent of High Schools, Detroit Public Schools

Dr. Kelly Coffin, the district’s Assistant Superintendent for Innovation & Strategic Initiatives, and Dr. Stephen Bigelow, Superintendent, Bay City Public Schools, also applied.

Trustees spent two nights asking questions on topics like board relationships, budget, contract talks, and addressing diversity and equity. While questions remained consistent in the first round, officials will have more latitude May 11-13.

Everyone praised the quality of the candidate pool.

“Clearly, all of our candidates are highly credentialed,” trustee Cheryl Blau said. “We need to find the right fit for our community at this particular time.”

Finalists who stood out, trustees said, were familiar with the district and its data, talked about transparency and community involvement, had experience with lifting student voices, and emphasized building relationships with the board and across the district.

All trustees voted for Delgado, who lives in the district. He talked about Walled Lake’s successful contract negotiations, giving student social justice groups a voice, and personalizing instruction by using lessons from the pandemic.

Kruppe, a public school administrator for 30 years, received six votes. She talked about leading two districts out of financial trouble and related Hazel Park’s struggles with diversity, drawing parallels to Farmington’s equity audit.

Five trustees voted for Rudolph, citing his comments about healing relationships and his long-term interest in the position. He called collaborating with others and building relationships his greatest strengths and has used zero-based budgeting to resolve budget deficits.

The finalists will tour the district before next week’s interviews and create a presentation based on one educational topic. Candidates will meet virtually with a focus group.

Learn more on the district’s website.

