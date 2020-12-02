Farmington therapist offers techniques for mind/body stress

A therapist who has helped members of her Farmington Hills church will offer a webinar on coping techniques to the entire community.

Colleen Tavor has spent 15 years in private practice, specializing in work with victims of trauma. A long-time Farmington resident and elder at First Presbyterian Church of Farmington, she offered the congregation virtual instruction on mind/body techniques in May, as people felt disconnected because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I thought this would be a good thing to offer members, especially members living alone,” she said.

Tavor said her approach is simple and quickly effective for those who are stressed from being stuck at home, especially during the holidays. During the first session, on December 7, she’ll demonstrate body techniques. The second, on December 14, focuses on mind techniques.

“I hope people will get three or four techniques that they’ll remember to use,” she said. “I hope they’ll come away with an understanding of how to work with their brain, instead of against it. That will make a big difference.”

The workshops will be fun, Tavor said, and not something that can be found in a Google search. Best of all, they’re free of charge.

“People may not be able to afford counseling right now,” she said. “This is my way of giving back to the community.”

Learn more about the 7 p.m. workshops at facebook.com/events/840481400044150/