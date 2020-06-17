Farmington teacher runs for school board position

A Farmington resident with more than 30 years of experience in education has filed for one of three Farmington Public Schools Board of Education positions on the November 3 ballot.

Cheryl Blau moved to Farmington Hills as a high school freshman, and she made Farmington her home in 1989. Her two sons were educated in Farmington Public Schools, with the youngest graduating in 2019.

“My boys had a phenomenal experience,” she said. “I have time now to give back to my community in a bigger way.”

Blau’s teaching experience includes time in both public and private schools. During her last position, with a small private school in Plymouth, she was given permission to update the middle school curriculum.

When the school leadership moved in a more traditional direction, Blau decided to leave – and some parents followed, asking her to continue teaching their children.

“I accidentally started my own little school this past fall,” she said, adding that she is still a “huge proponent” of public education. “That’s where most of our young people spend most of their waking hours.”

Blau said she is familiar with the district’s strategic plan and move to student-centered learning. She looks forward to speaking with teachers, students, and families about the direction in which the district is headed. She has also taken advantage of information about board service provided by the district and Michigan Association of School Boards.

An active volunteer, Blau is a member of the Governor Warner Mansion Warnerettes Parasol Drill Team, the Rosie the Riveter Lunchbox Brigade, the Beloved Community Initiative, and serves on The Roeper School Board of Trustees as an alumni representative.

Blau is one of three registered candidates for two six-year terms; incumbent Richard Mukamal and Farmington Hills resident Mabel Fox have also filed. Farmington Hills resident Claudia Heinrich is thus far the only candidate for one two-year term.