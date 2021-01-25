Farmington students pen ‘Poem of Hope and Healing’

The day after American citizens stormed the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, a group of Farmington area middle school students found themselves challenged to understand what had happened and why.

Dr. Cheryl Blau, whose Blau Project program serves grades 5-8, said that students continued to discuss the topic the following week. They viewed video clips, discussed on-going impeachment proceedings and their personal opinions, while checking the news for updates.

“As we watched and listened to the House (impeachment) proceedings, my students’ conversation turned to what happens next, and they wondered how we can heal our nation when so many people are so angry at each other over their differing points of view,” Blau wrote in an email. “This led me to pose the following question: How do you fix a broken thing? What if you have something that you really treasure, something like a favorite vase that is precious and important to you, and it breaks into many pieces?”

Blau collected their responses in “Piece By Piece A Poem of Hope and Healing“. She sees it as a “fitting metaphor for the work that lies ahead as we begin to repair our relationships with one another and heal our nation.”

Piece By Piece

A Poem of Hope and Healing

How do you fix a broken thing

that’s been shattered into so many pieces

now scattered into far-flung corners of the room?

How do we even begin?

Slowly, piece by piece.

Carefully gather all the different pieces

and some glue

and tape

and maybe something warm to help melt the pieces back together

but not so much heat that we ruin the whole thing.

Piece by piece,

by the shapes of the pieces,

find the places where they fit together.

Take one piece,

find the piece that it connects to,

and connect them together, piece by piece.

It’ll take time for the glue to set,

more time still to fully cure,

But with patience and care,

we believe it can be repaired.