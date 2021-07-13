Farmington STEAM Academy gets new assistant principal

Airess Stewart, most recently Interim Principal and Interim Assistant Principal for the Farmington STEAM Academy, now serves as the school’s Assistant Principal.

Stewart began her career with Farmington Public Schools in 2000 as a social worker. Other positions include Instructional Consultation Facilitator, MTSS/School Improvement Leader, and Social Emotional Learning Coordinator.

She earned a Bachelor of Social Work from Eastern Michigan University, Master of Social Work from Wayne State University, and Educational Specialist from Oakland University.

“It has been an honor to be a part of the Farmington Public Schools community for the last 20 years,” Stewart said in a press release. “I am excited to join the staff at Farmington STEAM Academy in my new role as we continue to meet the needs of all learners through innovation and creativity.”