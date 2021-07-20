Farmington social district The Syndicate expands hours

Farmington council members on Monday approved expanded hours for The Syndicate, a social district that allows patrons to enjoy alcoholic drinks outside of participating businesses.

Downtown Development Authority (DDA) director Kate Knight said the request for an 8 a.m. start time means increased sales. Also, patrons can enjoy a beverage while strolling through the Farmington Farmers Market on Saturdays.

Officials also amended the social district resolution to add a list of all downtown liquor license holders. Knight said not all have taken the extra step to join, but adding the list makes it easier for them to do so.

Only Browndog Barlor, expected to re-open this summer, will join Basement Burger Bar/1 Up Arcade, Farmington Brewing Company, Los Tres Amigos, Masa, Mi.Mosa, and Sidecar Slider Bar. State law requires those businesses to serve beverages in special cups that patrons can carry throughout The Syndicate.

“It’s been a fabulous success,” Knight said of the district. “It’s been a wonderful lift for our downtown as a whole and individual businesses.”