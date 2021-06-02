Farmington Soccer Club has 45-year history with kids

Mike Madrid started playing with the Farmington Soccer Club before there really was a Farmington Soccer Club.

“I played in 1975, and that predates our incorporation date,” he said. “My mom was on the original board.”

Now in its 45th year, the club started with one team, the Flyers. Today, about 600 kids play in recreational, select, and premiere programs, under the direction of an all-volunteer organization.

Quality soccer, affordable price

“Because of that, the fees that the players pay are next to nothing,” said board president Scott McLane. “We really offer an affordable option for families.”

That doesn’t mean sacrificing quality, Madrid added. Farmington Soccer Club coaches are long-time players experienced in coaching.

“Just because we’re volunteers doesn’t mean you’re making a sacrifice in quality,” he said. “It’s a good balance of quality soccer, at an affordable price.”

The last year has been a rollercoaster, McLane said. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled spring 2020 games and led to virtual tryouts. Farmington Soccer has remained competitive; teams play in many of the same tournaments as other clubs do.

State champion hopefuls

One team has a shot this year at a state title, McLain said. The Fury 04 Red team earned a spot in the competition last month.

While teams typically play at Founders Sports Park–some of the best fields in the state, McLain said–the club will have access this week to the new community center in Farmington Hills, the former Harrison High School. One high school team will play their last game together on June 6.

“It’s a really cool thing that they’re finishing their career at The Hawk,” he said.

Registration for Farmington Soccer Club select and premiere program tryouts closes June 30. To learn more about all FSC programs, visit myfarmingtonsoccer.com.