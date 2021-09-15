Farmington seeks Warner Mansion feedback online, at event

Anyone interested in the future of Farmington’s Governor Warner Mansion can contribute to an online survey or attend a September 18 open house at the museum.

Built in 1867 by pioneer P. Dean Warner, the mansion was also home to his adopted son, Michigan Governor Fred Warner. The Warner family donated the property to the city about 40 years ago, only requiring that it have some public use.

Now the house on Grand River needs more than $600,000 in repairs and costs the city about $45,000 a year. Council members voted in June to spend $10,000 with OHM Advisors for a study of potential uses for the Mansion and grounds.

To share your thoughts and ideas, visit the Mansion, 33805 Grand River, on Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and/or take the survey at ohmplanning.typeform.com/to/yvyb1ky2. You can also pick up a copy at City Hall, 23600 Liberty Street.