Farmington Schools, YMCA partner with 2020-21 child care plan

Farmington Public Schools (FPS) has partnered with the Farmington Family YMCA to provide families with a safe place for their students to learn this year.

The Y Learning Centers will provide students with a schedule and structure that makes kids feel anchored and safe. Parents can feel supported at work knowing the Farmington Family YMCA is there to provide a reliable, safe, and fun environment for child(ren) during their online learning days. In addition to virtual learning support, children will enjoy activities, games, time outside, arts and crafts, STEM projects, activities focused on literacy, nutrition, and character development.

Y Learning Centers will be offered at:

Wood Creek Elementary School,

Farmington STEAM Academy,

Longacre Elementary School,

Lanigan Elementary School,

Hillside Elementary School, and

Forest Elementary School

Learning Centers are available for K – 8 students. Masks will be required. Care will be provided Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. The cost will be $125 per week or $25 per day. Families can register for one day or up to five days of care per week.

DHS subsidy is accepted and financial assistance is also available. Meals will be provided at all of the locations. All Y Learning Centers will begin on the first day of school, Monday, August 31.

Families are expected to provide masks and electronics for their children to complete their work. Students will be grouped by age, and each group will be limited to nine students per Y Staff Member. Students will be socially distanced in cohort groups. Regular hand washing and sanitizing will be enforced.

Families are asked to register online, bit.ly/3b2zC2D, as soon as possible. To learn more, contact Tanya Murphy, tmurphy@ymcadetroit.org or or 248-553-4020.