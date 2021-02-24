Farmington Schools trustees want in-person meetings

While many Farmington Public Schools students and staff are face-to-face, the district’s elected officials can’t meet in person until late next month.

Trustees on Tuesday approved a resolution urging Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to change that. State officials have restricted in-person meetings through March 29.

Trustee Angie Smith said that inequity is “not fair to our staff, and it’s hypocritical.”

“We have to set an example for our parents and to our school community,” she said. “We can sit in an auditorium six feet apart… when it comes to public comment, we’ll figure it out.”

The resolution sets out the expectation that board meetings would include “strong health and safety mitigation measures in place that are consistent with measures taken for all other school classes and activities.”

Board president Terri Weems said other school boards are taking the same action. She said just passing the resolution won’t change anything, but “we are hopeful the MDHHS and the governor will allow this to happen.”